Seminoles embracing underdog role as #4 Clemson rolls to town

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell said Tuesday was the first time they were able to install the beginning pieces of the Seminoles' game plan to upset #4 Clemson.

Ahead of Saturday, FSU are consensus 34.5-point underdogs.

The Noles went into their home game against North Carolina as 13.5-point underdogs before pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the 2020 college football season with a 31-28 win, the most recent victory for the garnet and gold.

Norvell and his squad are embracing the underdog role.

“Even though nobody on the outside gives us a chance for this week, and really this year in a lot of aspects, the message is, continue to believe in the process, continue to believe in yourself. At the end of the day, we’re going to get three and a half hours to go play the game on Saturday,” Norvell said.

The Noles and Tigers will kickoff at noon on Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.