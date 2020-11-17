Advertisement

Seminoles embracing underdog role as #4 Clemson rolls to town

Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell...
Oct 24, 2020; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline during the first half of play against the Louisville Cardinals at Cardinal Stadium. Jamie Rhodes-ACC Pool(Jamie Rhodes | Atlantic Coast Conference)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell said Tuesday was the first time they were able to install the beginning pieces of the Seminoles' game plan to upset #4 Clemson.

Ahead of Saturday, FSU are consensus 34.5-point underdogs.

The Noles went into their home game against North Carolina as 13.5-point underdogs before pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the 2020 college football season with a 31-28 win, the most recent victory for the garnet and gold.

Norvell and his squad are embracing the underdog role.

“Even though nobody on the outside gives us a chance for this week, and really this year in a lot of aspects, the message is, continue to believe in the process, continue to believe in yourself. At the end of the day, we’re going to get three and a half hours to go play the game on Saturday,” Norvell said.

The Noles and Tigers will kickoff at noon on Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium.

