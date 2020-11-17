Advertisement

Tallahassee nine-year-old makes name for herself with own line of haircare products

A young Tallahassee business owner is making a name for herself at just nine-years-old.
By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Nov. 16, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A young Tallahassee business owner is making a name for herself at just nine-years-old.

Ta’laira Mobley has always dreamed of owning her own line of haircare products.

“So basically, I like doing hair and sometimes I do my own hair,” said Mobley.

She is the proud owner of Sparkle Edges, a business she began when she was eight.

Mobley got the inspiration to start her business because of her mom, Shauree.

“She inspired me because every time I do my edges, she always says it’s good so I just wanted to do an edge business,” Mobley explained.

The fourth-grader is not letting the pandemic slow her down.

She sells her products at local pop-up shops and through social media.

Shauree tells WCTV the young business owner has a promising career ahead of her.

“I can see her with her own shop, honestly, because she wants to do hair as well so I can see this going far that’s why we started so early so when she do get up in age, it won’t be so new to her and her name will already be out there,” she said.

Shauree says her advice to other parents whose children are showing interests in having their own business is to always support them.

“Just keep at it and don’t give up as long as your support is there then you’ll be fine,” said Shauree.

And through all her hard work, Mobley is proving her future is sparkly and bright.

For more information on Ta’laira’s business, you can visit her website by clicking here.

You can also follow her on social media at sparklecollections_

Mobley will be in Jacksonville, Florida for another pop-up shop event on November 28.

