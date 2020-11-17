Taylor County ready to roll through 1A playoffs after facing tough regular season tests

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The 1A playoffs are rolling along and so are the Taylor County Bulldogs.

After an offensive explosion in the second half against Jefferson County last week, the Bulldogs have their sights set on Bozeman, who outlasted Wewahitcka on Friday.

First-year head coach Eddie Metcalf has been happy with the improvement of his squad throughout the year, all while learning a new offensive scheme and playing an extremely tough regular season.

“I’m very pleased because we’ve played one of the toughest schedules in North Florida; second to Madison, probably, we’ve had the toughest schedule in 1A," Metcalf said. "We wasn’t scared to go play people and we’re not gonna be because in order to be the best you’ve got to beat the best and we want to be the best.”

The Dogs' schedule included matchups against Wakulla, Baker, Madison and NFC.

Taylor County and Bozeman are set to kick at 7:30 p.m. Friday from Bozeman.

