Advertisement

Taylor County ready to roll through 1A playoffs after facing tough regular season tests

Taylor County Bulldogs football
Taylor County Bulldogs football(WCTV)
By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - The 1A playoffs are rolling along and so are the Taylor County Bulldogs.

After an offensive explosion in the second half against Jefferson County last week, the Bulldogs have their sights set on Bozeman, who outlasted Wewahitcka on Friday.

First-year head coach Eddie Metcalf has been happy with the improvement of his squad throughout the year, all while learning a new offensive scheme and playing an extremely tough regular season.

“I’m very pleased because we’ve played one of the toughest schedules in North Florida; second to Madison, probably, we’ve had the toughest schedule in 1A," Metcalf said. "We wasn’t scared to go play people and we’re not gonna be because in order to be the best you’ve got to beat the best and we want to be the best.”

The Dogs' schedule included matchups against Wakulla, Baker, Madison and NFC.

Taylor County and Bozeman are set to kick at 7:30 p.m. Friday from Bozeman.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Quincy Homicide
Quincy police investigating Sunday night homicide
Tallahassee police report weekend shooting at Circle K on West Pensacola Street
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 16, 2020
The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to...
Tallahassee police arrest man for weekend carjacking

Latest News

Leon girls soccer set for first match in new coach’s debut
Lincoln girls' condensed schedule allows focus on conditioning, fundamentals
Rattler men looking to strike as well as dance in 2020/21
The Leon girls soccer team prepares for its first match under new coach Nick Reed.
Leon girls soccer set for first match in new coach’s debut