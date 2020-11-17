Two arrested in Bainbridge stolen gun incident

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An early Saturday morning traffic stop led to the arrest of two men in connection to a stolen firearm, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

It happened around 4 a.m., near the intersection of Washington and Perry streets.

The driver was identified as Austin Caleel Kendrick, 18, according to BPS.

BPS officials said his information came back that he was unlicensed and wanted for probation violation out of Bainbridge.

The passenger in the car, Hasani Shakir Gray Burke, 19, was wanted for probation violation out of Decatur County.

The car was searched and a bookbag with a loaded handgun was found, along with a total of 20 bullets.

The gun was reported stolen out of the Tallahassee Police Department in Flordia, according to BPS.

Kendrick was charged with felony theft by receiving stolen property, driving without a valid license and probation violation. Burke was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and theft by receiving stolen property.

