Volunteers pack 200 Thanksgiving boxes for families in need for annual Larry Campbell Thanksgiving Drive

By Emma Wheeler
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - At Florida State, the season of giving is well underway.

Tuesday morning, students helped pack 200 food boxes for families in need as part of the sixth annual Larry Campbell Thanksgiving Drive.

Florida A&M Academic Advisor Ray Bellamy says giving back has been in his blood for more than 35 years.

“I started this turkey thing and helping the poor when I was poor, and lived in my community back right near Tampa, in a small town called Palmeto," he recalled.

Now, working alongside FSU and local law enforcement, the volunteers on Tuesday helped provide 200 Thanksgiving boxes to families in need.

“We have the responsibility of packaging the food and making sure it gets to the families who need it,” Bellamy said.

The 200 boxes were made possible through community donations and helping hands who are giving back in a year full of hurdles.

“The fact that this many people will still come out and give back to the community, it means so much,” said Brandon Bowden, Associate Vice President of Student Affairs at FSU. “And it makes you feel good that, even during these tough times, you can still give back to the community.”

Making sure all families have something to celebrate this holiday.

The event organizers are working with several local agencies, like Elder Care Services, The Urban League and 211 Big Bend to make sure the boxes are going to local families in need.

