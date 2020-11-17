‘We’re going to move on and get better': OL Shrader credits older members of offensive line for preparing him for first start against N.C. State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State faces one of their toughest tests of the season this week against #4 Clemson on Saturday and the Seminoles' offensive line expects to play a pivotal role.

Against N.C. State last week, four of the five Noles offensive lineman were either at true or redshirt freshman, including Thomas Shrader, who made his first start of the season.

Shrader says when Devontay Love-Taylor went down, the coaching staff moved him from tackle to guard.

He credits the older members of the O-line to teaching him the ropes ahead of his first start.

“It’s great having the older dudes out there, like Baveon [Johnson] and once was Devontay, they would help us out a lot,” Shrader said. “When we did know the plays, they would know exactly where to go and, most of the time, they were right. it’s good to have them out there, but not having Devontay out there, it hurts us a little bit, but we’re going to move on and get better.”

The Noles and Tigers kickoff at noon on Saturday.

