Advertisement

Bud Light video game console chills beers

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.
Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.(Bud Light via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console that chills beer - an obvious sign 2020 is making a turnaround.

Bud Light has debuted a three-in-one gaming device called BL6.

It’s a video game console with two koozies and a projector built in, so you can game wherever you’d like.

It features six games, including Tekken 7, Soulcalibur VI and RBI Baseball 20.

You may need to ask Santa for this one, though.

It seems to be a tough item to find - Shopbeergear.com is currently taking bids in the thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Ted Reese, 41, died Saturday night along I-10 in Suwannee County. This is a photo of Reese...
Wakulla County community mourns soldier, father killed in crash
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 17, 2020
A young Tallahassee business owner is making a name for herself at just nine-years-old.
Tallahassee 9-year-old makes name for herself with own line of hair care products
A Tallahassee family is trying to come to terms with what happened and who could’ve done...
Killearn Lakes family speaks out after hit-and-run leaves girl unconscious

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
A flag sits just north of a new section of the border structure, behind, Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Hurricane Iota’s destruction coming into focus in Nicaragua
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31.
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31
The three suspects — identified as 19-year-old Shepherd Williams (left), 18-year-old Ahmad...
3 charged in Valdosta armed robbery incident