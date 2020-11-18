FAMU updates hours of Bragg Stadium walk-up COVID-19 test site

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says starting Thursday, the walk-up COVID-19 testing site at Bragg Memorial Stadium will open an hour earlier to help the public with scheduling.

The site’s new hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to FAMU’s release, the site will keep its normal Monday through Saturday schedule, barring any inclement weather. The site will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 26.

Visitors to the site will be able to receive a free, rapid COVID-19 antigen test, providing results within an hour. BinaxNOW, which Abbott produces, is the rapid test the site uses.

FAMU says no appointment is necessary, but registering ahead of time is recommended. You can register at this link.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management supervises operations at the site. Testing is free and open to the public, and no physician referral or insurance is needed for the rapid test. Since April 25, more than 85,000 people have been tested at the Bragg Stadium site.

