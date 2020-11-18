'I am just going to miss him’: Family remembers their beloved Ted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Saturday night, 41-year-old Ted Reese lost his life after a drunk driver rear-ended his pickup truck. The National Guardsman was returning home down 1-10 after military training when his truck was overturned, killing him.

The Reese family, four days later, is still grieving the loss of their beloved Ted.

“He was someone who would do anything and everything for you," shares his step brother, Darren Wood. Since the age of 10, they have been inseparable and the loss of his best bud is a difficult one.

“I am just going to miss him," shares Wood as he wipes away tears, "Greatly.”

Reese’s family says that he served 15 years in the United States Army, and the past six with the National Guard. Wood expressed that it was his life’s calling, “It was one of them things he was passionate about and he really put forth and took pride in what he had done and what he had done for his country.”

His mother, Carolyn, says before every deployment, tour, or work outing, he would say a simple, “I will be fine, I love you.”

His wife, Katie, says the love of her life not only had a kind soul but a wicked sense of humor. Their running joke was Ted saying ‘I have no friends’.

But the love of others during this time, Wood says proves otherwise, “He has touched a lot of people in his life and a lot of people have touched him. People that knew him from basic to everybody right now. Its just amazing how people have come across it is, that is the type of person I could always remember about Ted.”

The family man also loved fishing and hunting, but more importantly, doing it with his two sons who are 19 and eight-years-old. Wood says his greatest joy was teaching them, guiding them, and loving them, “He was proud of and passionate about his young-ins," wiping away tears, "And, um, he’s going to miss some great opportunities..”

Reese, as described by family, was a man who gave his everything to all. Wood says the Reese clan will honor his wishes, “Just always love and support yourself and your family, especially your family like he did and your country cause he served it well, and we are very proud of him. Always will be.”

The Reese family hopes that others follow in Ted’s footsteps of hard work and humility.

Friends of the Reese family have created a GoFundme link. If you’d like to donate, you can do so by clicking here.

Reese’s funeral will take place on Sunday, November 22, at noon at the Otter Creek Community Holiness Church in Crawfordville.

