Leatherneck Scramble benefits local veterans

By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Teams playing in the Leatherneck Scramble enjoyed perfect weather Monday as they saluted local veterans.

The golf tournament hosted by the Florida Veterans Foundation and the Marine Corps League raised money for Veterans Village, the COVID-19 Vet Relief Fund and the Leon High School JROTC program.

The afternoon awards ceremony not only saluting the winners, but honoring local veterans.

“I think I speak for all of us when I say,  we really do appreciate the greetings we’ve gotten, the affection we’ve seen from a lot of folks. It’s appreciated,” said the tournament’s honorary chair Norm Thagard.  Thagard is a Vietnam veteran and former astronaut.

The tournament was held at SouthWood Golf Club.  Many of the golfers on the course have veterans in the family and others are veterans themselves.

“I was at hole 13 and had a chance to talk to most of the golfers,” said Medal of Honor sponsor Alan Chen with Radiology Associates. “There was a team of Vietnam vets I got to talk to ... so that was a nice moment to have.”

