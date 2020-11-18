Leon County swears in new Commissioners Welch and Cummings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two new leaders joined the Leon County Commission on Tuesday afternoon; Brian Welch and Carolyn Cummings were sworn in, as Bryan Desloge and Mary Ann Lindley left their respective seats.

During the meeting, Commissioner Rick Minor was sworn in as Chair, while Commissioner Bill Proctor was sworn in as Vice Chair.

Both new Commissioners agree, tackling COVID-19 is the number one priority.

“We have a very responsible and educated community in Leon County and I think it’s government’s role to encourage folks to continue to be responsible, to continue to take things seriously,

and try to mitigate as much as we can,” said Commissioner Welch.

“We incentivize our local businesses, if we try to assist our minority, women owned businesses, try to lure in other businesses so that our economy can grow; that is a priority for me,” said Commissioner Cummings.

Carolyn Cummings told WCTV being elected to the Commission was a highlight of her career and life, and she is looking forward to serving the citizens of Leon County.

She says she believes the County has done a great job distributed CARES Act funding to those in need.

“Part of my campaign advocacy was jump starting the economy, making sure citizens can earn a livable wage, so that they can have affordable housing, and affordable healthcare, and that they can send their children to school and they can afford a great education for their children,” said Cummings. “All citizens can be a part of the American dream, and that’s what we live for!”

Cummings says her advocacy work and her legal background prepared her for the position, and she’s ready to learn.

Before the meeting, Commissioner Welch said he was feeling both nervous and excited.

“The past two weeks have been a blur,” he said.

Welch was elected by the residents of District 4; he says he wants to give a voice to Northeast Tallahassee.

“Advocating for them, giving them a seat the table, trying to balance our growing Northeast communities, and development issues, certainly we’d like to get a park in the Northeast, which I campaigned on,” said Welch.

He also discussed how he would want to handle the pandemic.

“We need to communicate with the community abundantly about what the expectation is. The mask mandate, I’ve supported since the beginning. I think it’s important for people to take personal responsibility, to wear masks where they can, to socially distance where they can,” said Welch. “I think it’s leadership’s role to encourage that good behavior, as opposed to going out and slapping people on the wrist about it.”

Mary Ann Lindley retired after eight years on the County Commission. Bryan Desloge lost his reelection campaign, leaving office after 14 years on the Commission.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.