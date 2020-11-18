Leon County votes to keep single-stream recycling, renegotiating contract with Marpan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission voted to renegotiate a contract with Marpan Recycling to keep single-stream recycling viable in the community.

In Feb. 2020, the county contracted with SCS Engineers to conduct a study on the options and long-term strategies for the county’s recycling program.

Since 2018, recycling markets have deteriorated, in part due to China’s “National Sword” policy; the county has amended the contract in recent years to offset the decreased revenue by paying an increased processing fee.

According to the agenda item, the net cost for the county would increase from $62 per ton to $75 per ton, a projected increase of $67,000 for the remainder of FY2021. The current budget includes funding to support that increase.

Other options for commissioners included ending recycling altogether, taking recyclables to another location or building a new county-owned facility; SCS recommended a renegotiation with Marpan as the best option.

Commissioners instructed staff to bring back a renegotiated contract in early 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.