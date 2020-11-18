Advertisement

Leon County votes to keep single-stream recycling, renegotiating contract with Marpan

The Leon County Commission voted to renegotiate a contract with Marpan Recycling to keep...
The Leon County Commission voted to renegotiate a contract with Marpan Recycling to keep single-stream recycling viable in the community.(WCTV)
By Monica Casey
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Commission voted to renegotiate a contract with Marpan Recycling to keep single-stream recycling viable in the community.

In Feb. 2020, the county contracted with SCS Engineers to conduct a study on the options and long-term strategies for the county’s recycling program.

Since 2018, recycling markets have deteriorated, in part due to China’s “National Sword” policy; the county has amended the contract in recent years to offset the decreased revenue by paying an increased processing fee.

According to the agenda item, the net cost for the county would increase from $62 per ton to $75 per ton, a projected increase of $67,000 for the remainder of FY2021. The current budget includes funding to support that increase.

Other options for commissioners included ending recycling altogether, taking recyclables to another location or building a new county-owned facility; SCS recommended a renegotiation with Marpan as the best option.

Commissioners instructed staff to bring back a renegotiated contract in early 2021.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Ted Reese, 41, died Saturday night along I-10 in Suwannee County. This is a photo of Reese...
Wakulla County community mourns soldier, father killed in crash
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 17, 2020
A young Tallahassee business owner is making a name for herself at just nine-years-old.
Tallahassee 9-year-old makes name for herself with own line of hair care products
A Tallahassee family is trying to come to terms with what happened and who could’ve done...
Killearn Lakes family speaks out after hit-and-run leaves girl unconscious

Latest News

The three suspects — identified as 19-year-old Shepherd Williams (left), 18-year-old Ahmad...
3 charged in Valdosta armed robbery incident
What’s Brewing? Nov. 18, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 18, 2020
What's Brewing? Nov. 18, 2020