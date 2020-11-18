Advertisement

Mike’s Wednesday Evening Forecast: November 18, 2020

By Mike McCall
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had a chilly start throughout the Big Bend and South Georgia, with morning lows in the low-to-mid-40s. Wednesday afternoon was sunny, cool and breezy, with highs in the mid-60s.

Wednesday night will be clear and chilly again, in the low-to-mid-40s, then we’ll start a gradual warming trend over the next few days.

Thursday’s high will rise into the low-70s under mostly sunny skies. Friday will see temperatures range from a low in the upper-40s to a high in the mid-70s.

By the weekend, expect partly sunny skies, with milder lows in the mid-50s, and afternoon highs in the upper-70s to around 80.

The long-range outlook calls for partly cloudy skies and pleasantly warm conditions, with a slight chance for a few showers the first half of next week, with lows in the upper-50s and highs in the 70s to around 80.

In the tropics, Iota dissipated Wednesday morning over Central America.

Elsewhere, there are a couple of weak disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean that have low chances of any further development.

