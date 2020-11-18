Mitchell County’s Derrick Harris signs NLI with Georgia Southern’s basketball program

CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The early signing period is almost over and some of South Georgia’s top athletes are still putting pen to paper.

In Mitchell County, the Eagles are adding to an elite list, one that’s in need of company.

Eagles star point guard Derrick Harris becomes the second player in Mitchell County’s history to sign a full-ride scholarship to a division one basketball program.

The senior revealed Tuesday he plans to continue his basketball career with Georgia Southern.

The McDonald’s All-American finalist averaged 23 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals last season.

In front of his family and friends, Harris traded in his wings for a new pair with the Georgia Southern Eagles with hopes that this new journey is just the beginning.

“I’m truly blessed to have a family like I have, everyone I have my family, my mentors, everyone. I always wanted to sign my line to go play basketball and reach my next level and I think it’s a great start for me. Hopefully, I can do one or two and go straight to the League, but we’ll see,” said Harris.

Harris gets one more chance to lead his Eagles and Coach Ricardo Rivera’s hoping it’ll be to a deep playoff run.

