Norvell confirms QB Chubba Purdy is done for the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy, who started last Saturday for the Seminoles against NC State, is done for the season, head coach Mike Norvell announced on Wednesday.

“We are going to announce that Chubba Purdy is actually going to be out for the rest of the season,” Norvell said. “He had a situation that came up. He had surgery yesterday. He had some irritation and inflammation in regards to some hardware for the collarbone. There was no issue with the actual bone itself. He’s a 100% in that regard. We just had to expedite the removal of the hardware. It was something that we already had planned to do, but due to irritation and some of the inflammation that came up there after the game, it kind of forced to expedite that process. He is going to be great in all aspects. It is just one of those things that unfortunate timing that got accelerated there, something that arose after the game.”

The 6-foot-2, 212-pound signal-caller from Queen Creek, Arizona is again dealing with issues related to a preseason collarbone injury. Purdy broke his collarbone during FSU’s first scrimmage in August. It required surgery, and a subsequent minor procedure for clean-up, that kept him sidelined until mid-October. He has now had a third procedure done on the injury, this one resulting in him being shut down for the remainder of the season. Norvell added that he fully expects Purdy back for spring football.

With Purdy out, FSU has only two scholarship quarterbacks available going forward - redshirt sophomore Jordan Travis and true freshman Tate Rodemaker. Travis, who missed the NC State game due to a concussion, is expected to be available on Saturday against Clemson. Rodemaker is also available and played, in relief, this past Saturday.

Fellow quarterback, redshirt junior James Blackman, left the team prior to the NC State game. FSU has started four different quarterbacks on the season.

Purdy appeared in each of FSU’s last three games. He had one start on the season. He was 27-for-53 (50.9%) for 219 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and an interception. He also had 19 rushes for 57 yards.

