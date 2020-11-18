Advertisement

Police: South Florida man on LSD charged with tackling Disney World guard

Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, Thursday,...
Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Source: AP Photo/John Raoux) (WTVG)
By CBSMiami, Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A South Florida man who admitted to being on LSD was arrested after authorities said he tackled a Walt Disney World security guard.

James Arvid is pleading not guilty to a charge of battery on a uniformed security guard, and he’s asked for a jury trial.

An arrest report says Arvid tackled the uniformed guard from behind and put him into a headlock while the guard was making his rounds at Animal Kingdom last month.

Park guests pulled Arvid off the guard, who had managed to radio for help. The guard was treated for a scraped elbow.

