Rattlers to grade season by growth on court, not in win column

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s hard to believe, but we are just one week away from the start of the college basketball season, which opens locally with a matchup that’ll have all eyes on it; the Florida A&M women hosting Florida State at the Lawson Center.

New Rattlers Head Coach Shalon Pillow and her squad will have their work cut out for them in the early stages of the season, implementing a new system all while fighting through a tough out-of-conference slate, plus all of the other quirks of 2020.

Pillow says with all of those factors, particularly in the early goings of the season, it’s important to grade success for FAMU beyond the win column.

“It’s great and that’s where my staff and I have to be creative,” Pillow said. “Usually as a MEAC school, we get those really big schools that honestly have better athletes and are bigger and stronger than we are and, a lot of times, those are challenging games so we have been trying to figure out ways we can measure victory and success by not just wins, losses, and scores especially early on.”

So far, the Rattlers have announced two other non-conference home games against North Florida and South Carolina Upstate.

