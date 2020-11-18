Rutherford forfeits its playoff game Friday with Gadsden

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -More bad news on the high school football front in terms of the playoffs and the pandemic.

Rutherford A.D. Kirk Harrell informing us just after midday Monday the Rams are having to forfeit this week’s second round playoff game with Gadsden because of a COVID related issue, saying they must do so out of an abundance of caution.

The Rams beat North Bay Haven last Thursday in their playoff opener. Today’s move ends their season.

Coach Harrell’s release stating “We are saddened our players will not have the opportunity to continue in the state playoffs, but we are thankful that we made it through the entire regular season and the first round of the state playoffs without any disruptions. While we are disappointed in our season ending in this manner, we celebrate the team’s successful season.”

