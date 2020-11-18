Advertisement

South Florida mayors to urge Gov. DeSantis to change COVID-19 approach

(WCTV)
By CBSMiami
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida mayors, including several from South Florida, are holding a statewide virtual press conference Wednesday afternoon to urge Governor Ron DeSantis to change the state’s approach to COVID-19.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Sunrise Mayor Michael J. Ryan, Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar, Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez and St. Pete Mayor Rick Kriseman will address the rise in cases and make recommendations for DeSantis to consider.

Florida health officials have reported a steady increase in the number of new coronavirus cases each day over the past month and a half. A seven-day average of nearly 6,300 new COVID-19 cases was reported Tuesday, according to Florida Department of Health statistics. That’s up from early October, when the seven-day average for new cases was about 2,200.

In mid July, the state reported a seven-day average of nearly 11,700 new cases.

The most recent weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing says Florida is in the red zone for cases.

A total of 897,323 people have contracted the virus in Florida, according to state records.

As cases spike across the country, Republican governors who were reluctant to impose statewide restrictions in the spring and summer have started to reverse course: Iowa, Utah, and Ohio have all imposed mask mandates in recent days.

Gov. DeSantis is yet to announce any policy changes in response to the spike in Florida.

DeSantis has been silent regarding the coronavirus surge in Florida and made his first public appearance in thirteen days on Tuesday at the state Legislature’s organizational session.

He did not answer any questions.

The Governor last appeared before reporters the day after Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

