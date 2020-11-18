Tallahassee residents mixed to news of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The pharmaceutical company Pfizer is inching closer to producing a COVID-19 vaccine.

The company said Wednesday that it could happen before the year is over.

Pfizer says the vaccine is 95% effective, safe, and protects older adults who are most at risk.

The news that the company is closer to distributing the COVID-19 vaccine has some people in Tallahassee feeling better about the future.

“Actually, I’m looking forward to it because we need to get back to normal and I would actually love to be able to be around my family and my friends,” said Tonya Green.

For others who are more skeptical, there is still some hesitation.

“I don’t even do the flu vaccine, that’s just my preference, but to each its own. I mean, if people feel like it will help them,” said Greg Holcolb.

“The Food and Drug Administration is the entity that’s charged with the responsibility of ensuring that our products that are coming to market are not only effective and they’re going to do what they’re supposed to do but they’re also going to be safe,” said Michael Jackson, the Executive Vice President and CEO of Florida Pharmacy Association.

Jackson says distribution comes with a unique set of challenges.

“That particular drug has to be kept in a super frozen state, more than just what you find in your kitchen freezer or refrigerator,” he said.

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine still has to get approval from the FDA, and, if approved, the vaccine won’t be available to the general public right away.

“The reality is it’s going to take a little bit of time for production to ramp up for the product to be distributed and for providers to be ready to administer that vaccine,” said Jackson.

We reached out the Florida Department of Health in Leon County on their plans to distribute the vaccine if approved.

In a statement to WCTV they say:

“The Leon County Health Department is continuing to work with federal, state, and local partners to put plans in place for vaccine distribution and administration. The Department will share details when they become available.

We are following guidance from the state Department of Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although the recent news of vaccine developments and planning are promising, the Leon County Health Department urges the public to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing and proper hand hygiene.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.