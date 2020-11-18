Advertisement

Three charged in Valdosta armed robbery incident

Shepherd Williams, 19 (left), Ahmad Smith, 18 (center), and Ahmaree Fredrick, 20 (right) have...
Shepherd Williams, 19 (left), Ahmad Smith, 18 (center), and Ahmaree Fredrick, 20 (right) have been charged in a robbery by Valdosta Police.(Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Three men were charged in a Tuesday afternoon armed robbery, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of Wilson Avenue about a call of someone being robbed at gunpoint.

The victim told police three men approached him while he was standing in his front yard. One of the men pointed a gun at the victim and the other two went through his vehicle and took property from him, according to what the witness told police.

The victim also gave a description of the suspects’ vehicle to dispatch after it drove away.

Police said an officer in the area spotted the vehicle and followed it to a home on McAfina Trail.

The three suspects — identified as Shepherd Williams, 19, Ahmad Smith, 18, and Ahmaree Fredrick, 20, — were found in the car, according to VPD.

Police found three firearms and property belong to the victim.

All three were taken to Lowndes County Jail and charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Police said further charges are pending.

“Our officers and detectives did a great job using the detailed description given by the victim to find the offenders and quickly get them off of the streets of Valdosta,” Lt. Scottie Johns with VPD said.

