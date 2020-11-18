TPD looking for suspect in fatal hit-and-run on West Pensacola St.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it needs the public’s help to identify a car and suspect in a fatal hit-and-run on West Pensacola Street from Tuesday night.

According to TPD, officers were called to the 2600 block of West Pensacola St. around 8:30 p.m. Investigators learned a vehicle was going fast when it hit a man on a scooter, then sped off.

TPD says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the road was closed for several hours.

Investigators believe they are looking for a blue Ford Mustang, between the years of 1999 to 2004, in connection to the crash. The release says the Mustang would be missing its hood and the passenger headlight because of the crash.

TPD says the car was last seen driving west on West Pensacola Street.

If you have any information that would help police in their investigation, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200. To stay anonymous with your tip, call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

