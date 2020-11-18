Trio of Seminoles hoping to make NBA dreams come true Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday night marks the night many basketball players have waited for their whole lives, the NBA Draft, and a trio of former Florida State Seminoles are anxious to hear their names called before the night ends.

All eyes will be on when Devin Vassell, Patrick Wiliams and Trent Forrest will hear their names called and what their future NBA homes will be.

Vassell, the talented sophomore guard, and Williams, the freshman phenom, are both expected to be off the board early as projected lottery picks (the first 14 selections) while Forrest, the winningest player in program history, is hoping to hear his name called in the second round.

Despite the different draft forecasts, FSU Head Coach Leonard Hamilton says they all have a few things in common, including a tireless work ethic that’s sure to make any team better.

“What we’re missing mostly with these three guys is that they all embedded confidence, coachability, gym rats, eager to learn, high character people that trusted and believed in our system and in our coaches,” Hamilton said.

In his final mock draft, CBS Sports’ Kyle Boone projects Vassell to go 11th overall to San Antonio, and Williams going 13th overall to New Orleans. Forrest was omitted from Boone’s final mock, but former Thomasville High School standout Reggie Perry was projected to go to Sacramento with the 52nd overall selection in the second round.

The draft is set to begin at 8 p.m. and can be seen on ESPN.

