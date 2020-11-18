Advertisement

Trump pays $3 million for partial Wisconsin vote recount

By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump has paid $3 million for a partial recount in Wisconsin but has yet to file a petition indicating which counties it is targeting, the Wisconsin Elections Commission said Wednesday.

The Trump campaign has told the commission that it will file the petition by the 5 p.m. deadline, the commission tweeted.

A statewide recount would cost Trump $7.9 million. The $3 million he paid would be enough to cover the $2.8 million cost of a recount in the state’s two most Democratic counties of Milwaukee and Dane. In those counties, Democrat Joe Biden received 577,455 votes. He won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.

President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in...
President Donald Trump speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The recount, once formally approved by the elections commission chair, could start as soon as Thursday and no later than Saturday. It would have to be complete by Dec. 1.

Recounts in Wisconsin and across the country have historically resulted in very few vote changes. A 2016 presidential recount in Wisconsin netted Trump an additional 131 votes.

Trump won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes that year and opposed the recount brought by Green Party candidate Jill Stein.

Trump and other Republicans have made claims of fraud and irregularities in the Wisconsin election, without evidence. The state’s top elections chief and local officials have said there were no substantial reports of problems or wrongdoing.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Ted Reese, 41, died Saturday night along I-10 in Suwannee County. This is a photo of Reese...
Wakulla County community mourns soldier, father killed in crash
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 17, 2020
A young Tallahassee business owner is making a name for herself at just nine-years-old.
Tallahassee 9-year-old makes name for herself with own line of hair care products
A Tallahassee family is trying to come to terms with what happened and who could’ve done...
Killearn Lakes family speaks out after hit-and-run leaves girl unconscious

Latest News

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters about Election Day results in...
House Dems nominate Pelosi as speaker to lead into Biden era
A flag sits just north of a new section of the border structure, behind, Thursday, Sept. 24,...
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Iota and Eta have devastated Central America.
Hurricane Iota’s destruction coming into focus in Nicaragua
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31.
Carnival cancels all U.S. cruises through Jan. 31