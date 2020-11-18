Advertisement

UPDATE: Tallahassee police arrest suspect in fatal North Monroe Street pedestrian crash

Dacey Glenn Grice faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death, vehicular...
Dacey Glenn Grice faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death, vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended or revoked license.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a fatal pedestrian crash on North Monroe Street that happened on Nov. 8.

Police say after a thorough investigation and consultation with the State Attorney’s Office, investigators developed probable cause and got arrest warrants for Dacey Glenn Grice for the crash. Grice was arrested Tuesday by TPD officers and the United States Marshal Service. He was taken to the Leon County Jail.

Just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 8, a Honda Accord veered off the roadway in the 2700 block of North Monroe Street near Sharer Road and hit a pedestrian, TPD says. The car continued to drive through the parking lots of two businesses before stopping, according to police.

Witnesses at the scene told the driver about the pedestrian he hit, and he drove away from the area, the press release says. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital in the area, where he later died.

“Driving is a responsibility. If you are involved in a vehicle crash, Florida law requires that you immediately contact local law enforcement,” the release says.

Grice faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death, vehicular homicide and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

