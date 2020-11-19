Aucilla two-sport star signs baseball NLI with West Florida

AUCILLA, Fla. (WCTV) - On Thursday, one of Aucilla Christian’s most versatile athletes signed his letter of intent with West Florida.

Warriors’ baseball and football star Brady Browning officially signed with the Argonauts to play baseball. Aucilla’s do-it-all man says he’s excited to be part of the Argo’s culture, the challenge of Gulf South baseball and still being close to friends and family at home.

“I love my family plenty, they mean the world to me so I want to stay close to home and it’s kind of one that’s in between,” Browning said. “You don’t have to drive back every weekend, but you can if you want to. You can be home in an emergency, so that’s good. You want to go to something where it’s going to challenge you. You want something that’s going to make you better, make you a better person, a better athlete also and luckily we get to come back to Valdosta sometimes and play too.”

In 2019, Brady hit .364 with 20 RBI and 15 stolen bases at the plate and struck out 65 batters in 53 innings on the mound.

The Argos went 14-8 last season before play was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, UWF went 37-19 and earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Division II baseball tournament.

Browning is one of four incoming freshmen for the Argos.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.