Chiles growing with each outing as they prepare for first playoff game

Chiles Timberwolves football
Chiles Timberwolves football(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After drawing a first-round bye in the playoffs, the Chiles Timberwolves are set to open their second season at home against Fleming Island.

The Timberwolves won just one game of their six-game slate, a 21-13 victory against North Florida Christian, but senior running back and safety Jalen Herring says the team is improving every time out.

“I think we’re doing a good job of getting better every day, every week with the young team that we have and just improving and making progress every week,” he said.

The Timberwolves and Golden Eagles are set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Friday.

