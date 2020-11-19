Advertisement

COVID patient plays violin in ICU to thank Utah hospital staff

Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.
Grover Wilhelmsen performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former teacher battling COVID-19 serenaded the hospital staff that helped to treat him in Utah.

A video shows 70-year-old Grover Wilhelmsen, a retired orchestra teacher, playing his violin.

What makes this story even more special is he performed in an ICU bed while hooked up to a ventilator.

At the time, Wilhelmsen wasn’t able to speak, so he wrote a note to ask his nurse and wife to bring his violin to the hospital.

Staff at the facility in Ogden said they were brought to tears as they watched him play.

Wilhelmsen said he wanted to show his gratitude to the health care workers.

Wilhelmsen’s wife said he’s been transferred to a long-term acute care facility.

She said he’s doing well, but still on a ventilator.

The family is hoping he’ll be home for Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300...
Tallahassee Police: One dead, one in serious injury following shooting on Mission Road
Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash on West Pensacola Street
New emergency order for schools coming soon
The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Dacey Glenn Grice faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death, vehicular...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police arrest suspect in fatal North Monroe Street pedestrian crash

Latest News

The Tallahassee Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a dental office on Capital Medical...
Tallahassee Fire Department investigating after fire at dental office
FAMU bathroom bomber to remain behind bars
Vice President Mike Pence, with, from left, White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr....
LIVE: WH task force holds briefing; CDC begs Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving
U.S. Census Director Steven Dillingham departs a census news conference to urge Arizonans to...
Anomalies found in data put census deadline in jeopardy