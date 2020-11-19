Advertisement

Devin Vassell drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA Draft

Florida State guard Devin Vassell (24) in action during the first half of an NCAA college...
Florida State guard Devin Vassell (24) in action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State guard Devin Vassell has been selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Vassell is the Seminoles sixth all-time lottery selection, along with Dave Cowens (#4, 1970), George McCloud (#7, 1989), Al Thorton (#14, 2007), Jonathan Issac (#6, 2017) and Patrick Williams (#4, 2020).

A native of Suwannee, Georgia, Vassell played 63 games under Leonard Hamilton and started all 30 games he appeared in during the 2019/20 campaign.

Vassell averaged 12.7 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game last season, leading the Noles in both categories. His efforts earned him a spot on t he 2019/20 All-ACC 2nd Team.

The Spurs went 32-39 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

