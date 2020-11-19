Devin Vassell drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA Draft

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State guard Devin Vassell has been selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Vassell is the Seminoles sixth all-time lottery selection, along with Dave Cowens (#4, 1970), George McCloud (#7, 1989), Al Thorton (#14, 2007), Jonathan Issac (#6, 2017) and Patrick Williams (#4, 2020).

A native of Suwannee, Georgia, Vassell played 63 games under Leonard Hamilton and started all 30 games he appeared in during the 2019/20 campaign.

Vassell averaged 12.7 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game last season, leading the Noles in both categories. His efforts earned him a spot on t he 2019/20 All-ACC 2nd Team.

The Spurs went 32-39 last season and missed the playoffs for the first time since the 1996-97 season.

