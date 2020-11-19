Experts evaluate fits for Williams, Vassell with new teams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday was a relatively quiet night as far as NBA Drafts go, which is exactly why former Florida State forward Patrick Williams going to Chicago fourth overall created such shockwaves.

Williams was considered by most who followed the draft to be off the board by the early teens, but top five wasn’t exactly on many experts’ radar.

The North Carolina native boasts plenty of upside, but at just 19-years-old, he’ll more than likely need some development. CBSSports.com’s Kyle Boone says, to make a move this one, Chicago’s new front office must be sure of what they think the brings to the table.

“For the Bulls to say, ‘Okay, we’re gonna plant our flag, we’re gonna take Pat Williams,’ they feel confident that this is a guy; he’s super long, his wing span is pushing seven-foot, his defensive playmaking is really, really impressive and when he had the ball in his hands at Florida State, he looked like a pretty capable creator,” Boone said.

Only seven picks later, Devin Vassell went off the board to the San Antonio Spurs.

It feels like a match made in heaven; a big, capable guard who can defend and shoot extremely well. And, while all of that is true, Joe Reinagle of KENS, our sister-station in San Antonio, thinks he might be asked to grow into another spot.

“[General Manager Brian Wright] is looking for Devin to play the two, three and in some instances maybe even the four spot, depending on how teams go, but I really think that they filled a need for Devin with that three spot,” Reinagle explained. “The wing guy is a position they’ve needed for some time to fill. I know that’s not his normal position, but I think that’s what they would like for him to adapt to.”

Williams and Vassell are the first duo of Seminoles to be drafted in the first round since Sam Cassell and Doug Edwards went in the first round of the 1993 draft.

