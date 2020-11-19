FAMU receives $1M for jobs initiative from Bank of America

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M University says it received $1 million from Bank of America to help students of color enter the workforce in Tallahassee following graduation.

The press release says the partnership’s goal is to “address the underlying issues facing individuals and communities of color who have been disproportionately impacted by the current health crisis.”

The initiative will help students finish the training and education they need to “embark on a path to success” locally.

“Creating job opportunities through skills development is one of the most fundamental ways to advance racial equality and economic opportunity in our community and address the wealth gap in our country,” said Bank of America Tallahassee market president David Hulse. “Through this partnership with FAMU, one of the most widely respected historically Black colleges and universities, we know that students will receive great training and opportunities to set them on a path for success.”

The initiative is part of the bank’s $25 million pledge to improve up-skilling and reskilling for Black and Hispanic individuals, the release says. The bank also recently made a $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity.

FAMU President Larry Robinson says the partnership is coming at a crucial time.

“This partnership addresses one of the most fundamental issues facing our students – ensuring they have the financial resources to capitalize on educational opportunities that prepare them for high-demand job opportunities in a constantly evolving world,” Robinson said. “This partnership will also help us improve students’ retention and graduation rates, as limited finances are too often the stumbling block for many of our otherwise extremely talented students.”

The release says FAMU will improve its existing programs to match certain skills gaps to create better-paying, in-demand jobs that can support a family. Bank of America will work with the city of Tallahassee and employers in the area to make sure the programs target specific hiring needs and create a clear path to future employment.

“We are proud to join Bank of America in their jobs initiative to expand career opportunities in Tallahassee and further enhance our partnership with FAMU,” said Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey. “This initiative will provide the training and resources necessary as we further our commitment to cultivating and retaining talent right here in Florida’s capital city.”

