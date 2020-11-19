Florida State fraternity member pleads guilty in hazing death of Andrew Coffey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clayton Muehlstein has entered a guilty plea in the hazing death of Andrew Coffey.

Coffey died of alcohol poisoning at a fraternity party in November of 2017.

Muehlstein pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of hazing on Thursday. He’ll serve just shy of a year in jail and will have to testify against three other fraternity members still facing charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

