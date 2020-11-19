Advertisement

Florida State fraternity member pleads guilty in hazing death of Andrew Coffey

Court records show Clayton Muehlstein turned himself in Wednesday just before noon and the Leon...
Court records show Clayton Muehlstein turned himself in Wednesday just before noon and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office website confirms he has now been booked into the Leon County Jail.(LCSO)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Clayton Muehlstein has entered a guilty plea in the hazing death of Andrew Coffey.

Coffey died of alcohol poisoning at a fraternity party in November of 2017.

Muehlstein pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of hazing on Thursday. He’ll serve just shy of a year in jail and will have to testify against three other fraternity members still facing charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

