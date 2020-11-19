Advertisement

Former Crisp Co. baseball coach charged with sexual assault

Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.
Man arrested for distribution of narcotics.(MGN online)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - The former Crisp County head baseball coach was charged in a sexual assault incident, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

David Lamberth, 42, was charged with one count of sexual assault. The GBI said the charge stems from an incident that happened in Dooly County.

On Oct. 28, the GBI Region 13 office was requested by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to investigate “alleged sexual assault being committed with high school students,” the agency said in a release.

“Preliminary information gathered by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office indicated that one sexual assault with a student occurred in Dooly County,” the GBI said.

The former coach and special education teacher, Lamberth resigned from Crisp County High on Oct. 30. The GBI said Lamberth worked for the school system since August 2013 and was both a varsity and middle school coach during his time there. The agency also said that he was a coach and teacher in the Gwinnett County School System.

District Attorney Brad Rigby provided WALB a copy of the arrest warrant. It details that the incident happened in 2016.

“David Lamberth has been arrested in Dooly County on one warrant for sexual assault against a person over whom he has disciplinary authority,” Rigby said in a statement to WALB. “The Cordele DA’s Office and the GBI continue this ongoing investigation and anticipate additional charges.”

Rigby said Lamberth is in custody in Dooly County without bond.

The GBI also said more charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Region 13 Office at (478) 987-4545. Tips can also be sent by calling (1-800) 597-TIPS or be sent online by clicking here.

WALB has reached out for a copy of Lamberth’s mugshot. We have also reached out to Crisp County Schools for a statement. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300...
Tallahassee Police: One dead, one in serious injury following shooting on Mission Road
The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Dacey Glenn Grice faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death, vehicular...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police arrest suspect in fatal North Monroe Street pedestrian crash
Ted Reese while he was serving in the US Army.
'I am just going to miss him’: Family remembers their beloved Ted
New emergency order for schools coming soon

Latest News

FAMU receives $1M for jobs initiative from Bank of America
File photo of Florida A&M University's campus.
FAMU bathroom bomber could be released from prison
What’s Brewing? Nov. 19, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 19, 2020