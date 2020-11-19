Former Crisp Co. baseball coach charged with sexual assault

PINEHURST, Ga. (WALB) - The former Crisp County head baseball coach was charged in a sexual assault incident, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

David Lamberth, 42, was charged with one count of sexual assault. The GBI said the charge stems from an incident that happened in Dooly County.

On Oct. 28, the GBI Region 13 office was requested by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office to investigate “alleged sexual assault being committed with high school students,” the agency said in a release.

“Preliminary information gathered by the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office indicated that one sexual assault with a student occurred in Dooly County,” the GBI said.

The former coach and special education teacher, Lamberth resigned from Crisp County High on Oct. 30. The GBI said Lamberth worked for the school system since August 2013 and was both a varsity and middle school coach during his time there. The agency also said that he was a coach and teacher in the Gwinnett County School System.

District Attorney Brad Rigby provided WALB a copy of the arrest warrant. It details that the incident happened in 2016.

“David Lamberth has been arrested in Dooly County on one warrant for sexual assault against a person over whom he has disciplinary authority,” Rigby said in a statement to WALB. “The Cordele DA’s Office and the GBI continue this ongoing investigation and anticipate additional charges.”

Rigby said Lamberth is in custody in Dooly County without bond.

The GBI also said more charges are expected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Region 13 Office at (478) 987-4545. Tips can also be sent by calling (1-800) 597-TIPS or be sent online by clicking here.

WALB has reached out for a copy of Lamberth’s mugshot. We have also reached out to Crisp County Schools for a statement. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

