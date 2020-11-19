Advertisement

Former Seminole Forrest goes undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft

Courtesy: Christopher Nee | Noles247
Courtesy: Christopher Nee | Noles247(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:15 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State guard Trent Forrest went undrafted in the 2020 NBA Draft Wednesday night.

Forrest now has his eyes set on signing with a team as an undrafted free agent.

The all-time winningest player in FSU basketball history (104), Forrest played 137 games for the Noles across his four-year career, and averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Last season, the Chipley, Florida native averaged 11.6 points, the second-best mark on the team, along with 4.4 rebounds and 4.40 assists.

Two former Seminoles were drafted on Wednesday, both inside the Top 14 picks: Patrick Williams, who tied the highest-ever selection for a Seminole by being taken fourth overall by the Chicago Bulls, and Devin Vassell, who was the 11th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs.

