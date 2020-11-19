Advertisement

Former Thomasville standout Reggie Perry drafted by Los Angeles Clippers, reportedly traded to Brooklyn Nets

Mississippi State's Reggie Perry pulls down a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Mississippi State's Reggie Perry pulls down a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Kentucky won 80-72. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 12:20 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - Former Thomasville High School star and Mississippi State forward Reggie Perry has been drafted by the Los Angeles Clippers with the 57th overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Stadium and The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports the pick will be immediately traded, sending Perry to the Brooklyn Nets. In return, Los Angeles will receive Jay Scrubb, who was selected with Brooklyn’s pick at 55 overall.

Neither team has confirmed the deal.

Perry played two seasons at Mississippi State and averaged 13.4 points per game and 8.6 rebounds per contest in 65 career outings (49 starts).

As a sophomore last year, Perry logged career-bests by scoring 17.4 points and logging 10.1 rebounds per game, both marks led the Bulldogs on the year, to go along with 2.3 assists, the second-best mark for Mississippi State.

During his senior year at Thomasville, Perry averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds, was named the Georgia Class 2A Player of the Year and led the Bulldogs to their first ever state title.

He was also named a 2018 McDonald’s All-American and was a consensus five-star recruit out of THS, being ranked as high as #16 in the ESPN Top 100 rankings.

Perry was the second player from Mississippi State to be drafted, along with Robert Woodard II who was selected 40th overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in their only selection of the night.

The Clippers went 49-23 last season, finishing second in the Western Conference behind only the eventual NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers. They were eliminated in the Western Conference Semifinals in seven games by the Denver Nuggets.

The Brooklyn Nets went 35-37 last season and finished seventh in the Eastern Conference. They were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs by the Toronto Raptors.

