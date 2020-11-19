Inaugural United Airlines direct Houston flight lands at TLH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The inaugural flight from Houston to Tallahassee landed around 4:40 p.m. on Wednesday, and the flight from Tallahassee to Houston left around 5:30 p.m.

United Airlines brought the flight just in time for Thanksgiving.

Director of Aviation David Pollard says TLH has been working with United Airlines to schedule this flight for five years; he says Houston is an ideal destination.

Pollard says the new flight, new airline, and new destination show the airport is taking steps in the right direction after a devastating hit from the pandemic.

“So as we press forward, yes there’s been impacts. No doubt about it, there’s been impacts. But, we’re going to do everything that we can to continue to move the needle with respect to options for our travelers and doing the best job that we can to help pull the rates, even though the airlines set their own rates, we want to do all that we can to help with those rates,” said Pollard.

The change also brings 10 new United jobs to Tallahassee.

The plane seats 50 passengers; the flight to Tallahassee had 25, and the flight to Houston had 15. Airport officials say the next few days are more busy.

“This is a flight that a lot of people are going to use; I mean we’ve got a pretty good flight today, a lot of people flying it, and from what I understand a lot more bookings coming in,” said Mayor John Dailey.

Passengers flying to Houston were excited about the change.

Bob and Marcia Thornberry travel to Houston every two weeks for medical treatments.

“Houston’s the fourth largest city population-wise in the USA; that’s a huge market; we need to be able to get there.”

The couple says it’s a big benefit.

“Not only to our economy, but those who travel frequently,” said Marcia. “Instead of having to stop three or four times to get to their destination, maybe they only have one stop, or maybe they have no stops!”

Other passengers who were using Houston as a connection were happy with the convenience.

“Now we have more options; before was just Orlando or Miami!” said Maria Munden.

The new flight is not the only change at TLH; travelers will now see Plexiglas on the counters, additional hand sanitizer, and socially distanced markers on the floors and chairs.

“Despite the current COVID-19 public health emergency, we’re still out there. We’re still working for the traveling public, our community, to get new air service options into this airport,” said Pollard.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.