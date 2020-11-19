‘It’s just a horrible, heinous crime’: Community speaks out after fourth hit and run

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Throughout this year, WCTV has reported at least four hit and runs in Leon County, alone. Three of them have been deadly and one has left a young girl fighting for her life.

The first crash took place on January 6, where video shows a car that hit and killed 26-year-old Jeremiah Bruce, and then left the scene.

The second crash took place last Sunday. An arrest was made Wednesday for the man that hit and killed a pedestrian, then stopped in front of two businesses, and finally took off.

That same day, a young girl was hit by a truck. Wednesday, she is said to still be in the hospital, unconscious.

That brings us to Tuesday night; a man was riding his scooter and was hit and killed on West Pensacola Street.

The Tallahassee Police Department says that the car in question, a blue Mustang that is now missing it’s hood and passenger headlight, because of the crash, was racing down Pensacola. At around 8:30 p.m., the car hit the man on the scooter and then took off.

Keilonda Greene, the manager at the Goodwill near the area where the crash happened, says while she did not see the incident, she was closing the store when she came out to witness a heavy police presence.

“Everybody has to watch what they are doing on the roads,” shares Greene, “Pay a little more attention and know that someone has lost a father, son, an uncle.”

Greene says while accidents are not often, the busy state road, can prove deadly, “If we watch what we do and watch how we maneuver, just give them enough time to get out the road.”

Steps away from the Goodwill is Rose Osbourne, the Supervisor of ‘Scooterville’. Her heart goes out to the man, who lost his life while on his bike, “I have family members that ride so it’s a little personal, it’s very scary, a lot of people don’t understand that when you see someone on a bike you have to be extra cautious...people just don’t seem to care.”

According to WCTV’s previous reporting, in the past two years, that same area, exact intersections, have seen two hit-and-runs.

The question is why?

Attorney Don Hinkle says that one reason could be the location, “A lot of the kids are walking to their dorms, to the bars, back to their dorms, in between classes so you have a lot more pedestrian traffic then you do in suburban areas or rural areas.”

Hinkle says that sometimes drivers feel compelled to leave, to escape repercussion. But in Florida, leaving the scene of a deadly crash or a DUI, can both be 1st-degree felonies.

“Most people don’t realize that, they think if they can get away with it. But in reality, they are probably looking at more jail-time,” Hinkle added.

Those that drive, work, and live near these roads, hope that others will pay attention. Attorney Hinkle expresses, “They are leaving a human being on the side of the road without calling for help without rendering for assistance, It’s like leaving a squirrel on the side of the road, it’s just a horrible, heinous crime.”

When WCTV asked the City of Tallahassee if anything is in the works to look at this stretch of road, a city Spokesperson shares that Pensacola street is a state road, which is under F-DOT’s discretion.

WCTV has also requested official numbers from TPD regarding the total number of hit and runs this year. We will update this story once those stats have been received.

