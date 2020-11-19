Jackson Co. man killed by pack of stray dogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a man is dead after they believe he was attacked by a pack of stray dogs.

JCSO deputies were called to Kirkland Road on Wednesday morning to investigate a report of a person lying next to the road. When deputies got to the scene, they found a man identified as Donald Ray Allen, 65, of Bascom, Florida had been mauled to death from injuries consistent with an animal attack.

JCSO tells WCTV that animal control agents are placing traps in the area to try and catch the strays.

If anyone has any information about the dogs, contact JCSO at 850-482-9624 or animal control at 850-718-0021.

