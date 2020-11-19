Advertisement

Lions open playoffs after drawing first-round bye

The Rickards Raiders host the Leon Lions at Gene Cox Stadium in a Tallahassee showdown.
The Rickards Raiders host the Leon Lions at Gene Cox Stadium in a Tallahassee showdown.
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon Lions return to the field this week after being off the past two weeks.

Due to COVID-19, the Lions have played just four contests this season as they head into the playoffs.

Lions Head Coach Garrett Jahn doesn’t think four games aptly prepares his team for a playoff game, but says they have to play the hand they were dealt.

“I definitely have never gone into the playoffs with only four games under our belt,” he said. “Let alone, two weeks before I get to that game week.

Despite their 1-3 record, Leon drew a bye for the play-in round and will travel to Niceville this week who is undefeated.

Kickoff between the Lions and Eagles is set for 7 p.m.

