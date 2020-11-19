Advertisement

Madison County sees rise in car burglaries

(WJHG)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says there is a countywide rise in car burglaries. In most of the recent burglaries, deputies say the cars were unlocked and valuables were left in plain sight.

The sheriff’s office says it will increase patrols with more personnel so there’s extra coverage throughout the county.

“These burglaries are being committed by a group of criminals who are seeking out easy targets such as unlocked vehicles with valuables laying out in the open,” the sheriff’s office says. “Please help secure your property by locking your doors, removing valuables and parking in a well-lit area when possible. Report any suspicious person(s), vehicles or activity that you may witness. If you see something, say something. It will make a difference.”

If you have information for deputies, reach out to MCSO’s communications department at 850-973-4001 or non-emergency investigations at 850-973-4152.

