Patrick Williams drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA Draft

Florida State forward Patrick Williams (4) slams a dunk against Louisville in the second half...
Florida State forward Patrick Williams (4) slams a dunk against Louisville in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Wallheiser)(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 8:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Former Florida State forward Patrick Williams has been selected by the Chicago Bulls with the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Williams is tied for FSU’s highest draft pick all-time is the Seminoles fifth all-time lottery selection, along with Dave Cowens (#4, 1970), George McCloud (#7, 1989), Al Thorton (#14, 2007) and Jonathan Issac (#6, 2017).

A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Williams played in 29 games for FSU in his only season with the garnet and gold, averaging 22.5 minutes off the bench as the Noles' sixth man for Leonard Hamilton’s squad.

Williams averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 rebounds per game, marks that were fourth and third-best on the team, respectively. His efforts earned him a spot on the ACC’s All-Freshman Team, as well as being named the 2019/20 ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year.

The Bulls went 22-43 last season, finishing 11th in the Eastern Conference.

