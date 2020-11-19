Advertisement

Ruff story: Picture book to honor Biden dogs Champ and Major

“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be...
“Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The publishing world has a new pet project: A picture book about the Biden family dogs, the German shepherds Champ and Major.

Dial Books for Young Readers announced Thursday that “Champ and Major: First Dogs” will be published Jan. 19, the day before Joe Biden is to be sworn in as the next president. The book was written by National Book Award longlist nominee Joy McCullough and illustrated by Sheyda Abvabi Best.

“I learned to love dogs during an extremely difficult time, and have had one in my life ever since,” McCullough said in a statement. “Their boundless devotion, affection, and unconditional love is essential to my mental health. My pets have always been (and always will be!) rescues, and I was delighted to learn that with President Biden’s election, there will finally be a rescue dog living in the White House. I celebrated by writing this story!”

Books about White House animals have a long tradition, notably then-first lady Barbara Bush’s “MIllie’s Book,” a day in the life of the presidential dog, and Hillary Clinton’s “Dear Socks, Dear Buddy,” about the Clintons’ cat Socks and dog Buddy.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300...
Tallahassee Police: One dead, one in serious injury following shooting on Mission Road
Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run crash on West Pensacola Street
New emergency order for schools coming soon
The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Dacey Glenn Grice faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death, vehicular...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police arrest suspect in fatal North Monroe Street pedestrian crash

Latest News

Environmental group calls for climate change committee
Court records show Clayton Muehlstein turned himself in Wednesday just before noon and the Leon...
Florida State fraternity member pleads guilty in hazing death of Andrew Coffey
Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston with her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, left, after...
Mossimo Giannulli reports to prison in college bribery case
The COVID-19 pandemic has already taken a toll on how much shoppers are expected to spend this...
Retailers send plea to shop local this holiday season
On Thursday, one of Aucilla Christian’s most versatile athletes signed his letter of intent...
Aucilla two-sport star signs baseball NLI with West Florida