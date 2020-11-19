Search underway for missing Valdosta man

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - A search is underway in Valdosta for a resident who went missing nearly two weeks ago.

Authorities say 26-year-old Derrick Evans Jr. was last heard from by friends and family members on November 7.

His aunt, Tajuana Jackson, tells WCTV Evans was on the phone with a close friend that day, and he told her another friend was coming over to his apartment soon, but he would meet up with her after they left.

Evans was expecting company at the Magnolia Square Apartments complex, where he lives alone, according to Jackson.

She says his friends and family members have not heard from him since then, and that’s unusual for Evans.

“If you have any information, anything, please come forward,” she said. “Please help us bring him home.”

K-Hiry Sirmans, the maintenance manager at Magnolia Square Apartments, says he was working on a repair inside Evans’s apartment just days before he went missing. He says at that time, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“He kind of stuck to himself,” he said. “He would have a friend or two come see him. That’s the only time you would see him. He’d be out then, and that’s it. Unless I go in there and fix something. Other than that, that’s the only time you’re going to see him.”

The Valdosta Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding him.

“His family has not heard from him since November 7th, and we are asking for the public’s assistance in locating him,” Chief Leslie Manahan said. “We do think it is suspicious that his family has not heard from him in such a long time period, so we do have detectives following up on every tip that comes in.”

Authorities say Evans is African American, 5′11″ and 198 pounds with bright reddish-pink hair.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.

