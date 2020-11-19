Tallahassee agencies raise awareness to end human trafficking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Local anti-human trafficking agencies are raising awareness after nearly 180 people were arrested for related crimes.

On Tuesday, the Tallahassee Police Department announced Operation Stolen Innocence, a two-year-long investigation that began with a sex-for-money ad, and the rescue of young girl.

Now, 178 people are facing charges.

But local survivor advocacy agencies say human trafficking is more prevalent than many may think.

According to the Human Trafficking Hotline, there were 900 human trafficking cases in Florida last year alone.

Experts believe the reason it exists is because many people don’t realize it’s happening, don’t know how to spot it and believe common misconceptions about what it looks like.

That’s why they say raising awareness is the best way to prevent it.

Florida ranks third in the nation for human trafficking.

Erin Collins, Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking Executive Director, says a few factors that play into that include popular tourist destinations and a high volume of travelers.

“The shear volume of traffic coming in and out of our state could account for some of the high numbers, in addition, we host a number of large-scale, world-class events,” Collins said.

Collins added that social media can play a big part in how traffickers find victims, especially during the pandemic.

“Our children are spending more and more time online because of the pandemic, so what are the signs that you can teach them, in an age-appropriate manner, to make sure that they do not fall victim,” Collins said.

Agency experts say the common idea people have of children being kidnapped or locked away often isn’t true. What’s more common, they say, is traffickers groom their victims or develop a relationship with them.

Some of the common signs include changes in behavior, routine or economics. Individuals are often disconnected, withdrawn, vulnerable or in crisis.

“We’re in a pandemic now, that’s a crisis. Also, after Hurricane Michael, our agency helped someone who was labor trafficked, who was here working on a labor crew and was lured to this area with the promise of a better job. Traffickers are very clever,” said Robin Hassler Thompson.

Hassler Thompson is the Executive Director of Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center. She says recognizing the signs is the first step in ending human trafficking.

“We’re seeing so many people are vulnerable now because of the pandemic,” Hassler Thompson said. “Everyone needs to understand what human trafficking really is, how to recognize it if they suspect it.”

Hospitality workers and health care workers in Florida are required to take training on recognizing the signs of human trafficking.

Both the Florida Alliance to End Human Trafficking and Survive and Thrive Advocacy Center have more resources to learn more on each website.

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1(888)-373-7888

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.