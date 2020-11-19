Advertisement

Tallahassee Fire Department investigating after fire at dental office

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a dental office on Capital Medical Boulevard.

Officials say a call regarding the fire came in around 1:09 p.m.

TFD says responding units saw smoke coming from the roof and, upon arrival, units were encountered with heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of the building.

According to authorities, units entered the building and extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported and officials say the business next door was not damaged.

TFD says investigators are still on scene and do not yet have a cause of the fire.

