Advertisement

Tallahassee Police: One dead, one in serious injury following shooting on Mission Road

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300...
The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300 block of Mission Road.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300 block of Mission Road.

TPD says officers arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. and found two victims, both males, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say one person has died and another is at the hospital with serious injuries.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Mission Road. Officers...

Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD says police are actively investigating the scene and there are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Ted Reese, 41, died Saturday night along I-10 in Suwannee County. This is a photo of Reese...
Wakulla County community mourns soldier, father killed in crash
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 17, 2020
Ted Reese while he was serving in the US Army.
'I am just going to miss him’: Family remembers their beloved Ted
A Tallahassee family is trying to come to terms with what happened and who could’ve done...
Killearn Lakes family speaks out after hit-and-run leaves girl unconscious

Latest News

The Valdosta Police Department is calling on the community for help in locating 26-year-old...
Search underway for missing Valdosta man
Florida State guard Devin Vassell (24) in action during the first half of an NCAA college...
Devin Vassell drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA Draft
Florida State forward Patrick Williams (4) slams a dunk against Louisville in the second half...
Patrick Williams drafted by the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the NBA Draft
Florida ranks third in the nation for human trafficking.
Tallahassee agencies raise awareness to end human trafficking