Tallahassee Police: One dead, one in serious injury following shooting on Mission Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300 block of Mission Road.

TPD says officers arrived on the scene around 7:30 p.m. and found two victims, both males, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Officials say one person has died and another is at the hospital with serious injuries.

The Tallahassee Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in the 2300 block of Mission Road. Officers... Posted by City of Tallahassee Police Department on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene or anyone with information about the shooting to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

TPD says police are actively investigating the scene and there are no suspects at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.