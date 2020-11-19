Tallahassee residents, businesses getting head start on holiday cheer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Christmas holidays have always been a time of joy and renewed spirit and, this year more than ever, people are ready for holiday cheer.

Despite Elf Night being canceled this year, Dorothy B. Oven Park is still getting dressed up. The City of Tallahassee says they are planning on a drive-thru light display.

And, while the park isn’t quite ready for its public debut, there are plenty of other things that are already in the holiday spirit.

“I started decorating the week before Halloween,” said Tallahassee homeowner Jeremy Hays, who wants to give a little holiday hope. “I put more effort into it because of 2020 going on and the challenges that everyone faced.”

His house, on Pine Cone Road, is decorated early, and it took him just four hours to do so.

While you’re on the road, why not turn the radio on.

Local Station Kool Oldies 106.1 is also getting in the Christmas spirit.

“We just thought this year, it’s a little bit different,” explained Woody Hayes with Kool Oldies. “People are down because of the pandemic, what better way to cheer them up than with a little holiday music.”

Roughly 300 different Christmas songs have been playing 24/7 since November 1, much to the delight of some Christmas shoppers.

“There’s nothing wrong with making your own cheer or your own happiness,” said Karmyn Hill.

Though, not everyone is on board.

“There are some people in Thomasville that have had houses and trees completely decorated for two weeks,” said Thomasville resident Tom Faircloth. “That’s not for me.”

But, it’s hard to resist that holiday happiness.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.