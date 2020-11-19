Advertisement

Three Eagle baseball players sign to continue careers at next level

NFC baseball players Blake Dincman (left), James Chorey (middle) and Trevor Hanselman (right)...
NFC baseball players Blake Dincman (left), James Chorey (middle) and Trevor Hanselman (right) signed their NLI's to play collegiate baseball Wednesday.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 18, 2020 at 11:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, three members of the North Florida Christian baseball team signed to continue their careers at the next level.

Catcher Blake Dincman, pitcher Trevor Hanselman and first baseman James Chorey all signed their National Letters of Intent at a ceremony Wednesday morning.

Dincman is headed to Tulane University after hitting .320 in last year’s shortened season. He also sports a 4.395 GPA, the best in his class.

“Just the ability to say, ‘I play college baseball,’ is awsome,” he said. “I’m looking forward to building camaraderie and brotherhood with my teammates once I get there and I’m more than excited to play under an amazing staff of coaches.”

Hanselman signed with East Tennessee State University after going 4-0 with a 0.78 ERA and 21 strikeouts last season.

“Coach [Micah] Posey [ETSU pitching coach] taking me in wasn’t the easiest thing in the world,” Hanselman said. “It means a lot just to know that all of its paid off and it didn’t go for nothing.”

Chorey is set to continue his career at Huntingdon College in Alabama after hitting .275 for the Eagles.

“Dreams come true, they come to reality,” Chorey added. “All the hard work paying off finally and, you know, with COVID happening, it’s a real relief that I get to college to play baseball.”

In 2019, the Eagles went 22-7 and advanced to the Final Four of the Class 2A playoffs.

