Advertisement

Trent Forrest signing two-way contract with the Utah Jazz

Florida State's Trent Forrest slam dunks into the basket during the second half of an NCAA...
Florida State's Trent Forrest slam dunks into the basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Clemson Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Clemson, S.C. The play was called back due to an inadvertent whistle by an official. Clemson won 70-69. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)(WCTV)
By Chris Nee | Noles247
Published: Nov. 19, 2020 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State senior guard Trent Forrest, who went undrafted on Wednesday evening during the 2020 NBA Draft, is signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Forrest joins freshman forward Patrick Williams - No. 4 overall to the Chicago Bulls - and sophomore wing Devin Vassell - No. 11 overall to the San Antonio Spurs - as being three members of FSU’s 2019-20 squad that will now be calling the NBA home.

When you discuss FSU’s basketball best run in school history, which they are in the midst of, the central figure in that run is Forrest. He is the winningest player in FSU history, with 104 wins in the Garnet and Gold. He was FSU’s starting point guard his final three season in Tallahassee. He was a All-ACC Second Team selection this past year. He also got it done off the court, as a standout in the classroom who earned the 2020 Skip Prosser Award, as the ACC Men’s Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Copyright 2020 247Sports. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department says they are investigating a deadly shooting in the 2300...
Tallahassee Police: One dead, one in serious injury following shooting on Mission Road
The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Dacey Glenn Grice faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident with death, vehicular...
UPDATE: Tallahassee police arrest suspect in fatal North Monroe Street pedestrian crash
Ted Reese while he was serving in the US Army.
'I am just going to miss him’: Family remembers their beloved Ted
New emergency order for schools coming soon

Latest News

Mississippi State's Reggie Perry pulls down a rebound during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Former Thomasville standout Reggie Perry drafted by Los Angeles Clippers, reportedly traded to Brooklyn Nets
Courtesy: Christopher Nee | Noles247
Former Seminole Forrest goes undrafted in 2020 NBA Draft
NFC baseball players Blake Dincman (left), James Chorey (middle) and Trevor Hanselman (right)...
Three Eagle baseball players sign to continue careers at next level
Chiles Timberwolves football
Chiles growing with each outing as they prepare for first playoff game