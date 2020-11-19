Trent Forrest signing two-way contract with the Utah Jazz

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (247Sports) - Florida State senior guard Trent Forrest, who went undrafted on Wednesday evening during the 2020 NBA Draft, is signing a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Forrest joins freshman forward Patrick Williams - No. 4 overall to the Chicago Bulls - and sophomore wing Devin Vassell - No. 11 overall to the San Antonio Spurs - as being three members of FSU’s 2019-20 squad that will now be calling the NBA home.

When you discuss FSU’s basketball best run in school history, which they are in the midst of, the central figure in that run is Forrest. He is the winningest player in FSU history, with 104 wins in the Garnet and Gold. He was FSU’s starting point guard his final three season in Tallahassee. He was a All-ACC Second Team selection this past year. He also got it done off the court, as a standout in the classroom who earned the 2020 Skip Prosser Award, as the ACC Men’s Basketball Scholar Athlete of the Year.

