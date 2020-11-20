Apartment residents unsettled following shooting that killed one, seriously injured another

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday night, the Tallahassee Police Department began investigating a shooting at the Hillwood Apartments on Mission Road that left one person dead and another hospitalized with serious injuries.

According to several witnesses, multiple rounds were fired, littering the complex with bullet holes.

Nearby residents tell WCTV that the gunshots echoed throughout the neighborhood.

A Zoom video caught what appeared to be the sound of several gunshots at a neighboring apartment complex.

Tallahassee Police say they arrived on scene around 7:30 p.m.m and found two people with gunshot wounds. Four people who live at the apartment complex say they heard multiple shots fired in the back of the complex.

Bullet holes marked by a forensics unit near a dumpster could be seen Thursday, as well as an apartment building that also was hit with bullets.

A resident of the complex tells WCTV it’s terrifying and unsettling to feel like this isn’t a place that’s totally safe and says that they don’t know many people in the community, but their heart goes out to the victims and their families.

TPD is still investigating the incident and say they have no suspects. They’re asking for anybody that has seen or heard anything to contact the local Crimestoppers. WCTV has made multiple requests to TPD for more information but have been told no updates are available at this time.

